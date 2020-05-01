Blockchain Market – Global Industry Analysis, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting
Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Blockchain Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Blockchain market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Blockchain market.
About Blockchain Market
Global Blockchain Market is expected to reach $9,617.4 million by 2024, having a CAGR of 60.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Blockchain is undoubtedly a fruitful invention that is a decentralized and digitized public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions. It enables the distribution of digital information over the internet and does not allow the information to be copied. The blockchain network is a self-auditing ecosystem that lives in a state of consensus. The network automatically checks in with itself, every transaction, in a ten-minute interval. The private blockchain segment garnered the highest market share globally, accounting for more than 50% of the market size in 2016.
The Blockchain market report is prepared on the basis of a comprehensive study by the research team with in-depth knowledge and surveillance with the help of various sources. The new report on the Blockchain market prepared is committed to fulfill the requirements of the clients by offering them vital insights into the market. The data is collected by a team of researchers and several industry experts.
The report further reveals the market scope and opportunities with a wide range of products in pipelines by properly defining the terms by providing ready-to-read information about market industry forces to the readers. The research report further maintains the momentum by the regional outlook and segmentation analysis. The research report consists of several facts and figures followed by key values of the global Blockchain market in relation to its terms of sales and volume, growth rate, and revenue.
One of the important aspects covered in the research report is the competitive landscape. The report covers overall testaments such as market strategies of the key players, revenue generation, latest trends, Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s).
Competitive Landscape
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Blockchain Market Research Report include
Chain Inc.
IBM Corporation
Accenture Plc.
Eris Industries
Intel Corporation
Deloitte
Blockchain Tech Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Digital Asset Holdings
Earthport
The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.
Regions Covered in the Global Blockchain Market:
- Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.
Market Segmentation
Blockchain Industry Types:
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Blockchain Industry Applications:
Government
BFSI
Automotive
Retail & E-Commerce
Media & Entertainment
Others
Answers that the report acknowledges:
- Key factors driving the Blockchain market
- Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Blockchain market
- Detailed PEST analysis
- Recent trends motivating the market based on geography
- Strategies adopted by the key vendors
