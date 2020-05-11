Blockchain In Telecom Market : Global Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Blockchain in Telecom Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Bitcoin has brought the concept of the blockchain. Blockchain helps telecom dealers in connectivity which include IoT connectivity, 5G enablement, and M2M connectivity. IOT network comprises of peer-to-peer mesh network which includes blockchain blocks controlled by the IOT sensor.

The major factor in the growth of blockchain in telecom includes the authenticity of users. The critical factor that would influence the growth of blockchain in the market is rising security concerns among telecom companies. Other major factors are increasing support for operation support system/Business support system processes.Blockchain in Telecom Market

The blockchain in the telecom market in segmented by a provider, organization size, region, application. Today, application segment comprises connectivity provisioning, smart contracts, payments, identity management and OSS/BSS (operation support system/Business support system). The connectivity provisioning segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. 5G enablement is one of the important use cases of blockchain technology. LTE, GPRS (3 GP) and WiFi, WiMax, WLAN can be implemented by using blockchain technology.

The application providers are the fastest growing segment in the market. The advanced blockchain solutions have witnessed a certain level of adoption in the telecom sector thereby fulfilling overall market growth.

In the case of regions, North America is expected to account the largest market share in 2018. The presence of key industry players of blockchain technology solutions in this region is the main driving factor for the growth of the market. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure.

Oracle blockchain cloud service provides customers with a development platform to build their own networks. Oracle blockchain platform is built on the top of Linux foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric.

scope of the Blockchain in Telecom Market:

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, by providers

• Application providers

• Middleware providers

• Infrastructure providers

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, by applications

• OSS/BSS process

• Identity Management

• Connectivity Provisioning

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of the Blockchain in Telecom Market

• AWS

• Guardtime

• IBM

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Bitfury

• Cegeka

• ShoCard

• Abra

• Blockchain Foundry

• BlockCypher

• Blockpoint

• Blocko

• Blockstream

• RecordsKeeper

• TBCASoft

• Oracle

• Chain

• Filament

• Huawei

• Clear

• Reply

• Auxesis Group

• SpinSys

• Sofocle

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Blockchain in Telecom Market Report at:

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blockchain in Telecom Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blockchain in Telecom Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blockchain in Telecom Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Telecom Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blockchain in Telecom Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blockchain in Telecom by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

