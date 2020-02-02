Blockchain In Retail Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, (AWS)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Blockchain In Retail Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Blockchain In Retail market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Blockchain In Retail market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Blockchain In Retail players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Blockchain In Retail industry situations. According to the research, the Blockchain In Retail market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Blockchain In Retail market.

Global Blockchain in Retail Market was valued at USD 80.45 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 91.67% from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28422&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=001

Key players in the Global Blockchain In Retail Market include:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services

(AWS)

Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) ltd.

Bitfury Group Limited

Cognizant

Infosys Limited

SAP SE