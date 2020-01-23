Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market 2019 Global Demand And Precise Outlook – Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury USA Inc., Factom Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Blockchain In Media And Entertainment investments from 2020 to 2026.

The report forecasts that the global blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market to grow from USD 51.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,000.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.1% during the forecast period.

Blockchain is a digital immutable, secure, encrypted, and distributed ledger for recording real-time transactions. The first blockchain transaction ledger was introduced in 2009, to serve as a public transaction ledger for cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which is now poised to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry. Digitalization across the media and entertainment industry has caused a massive expansion in the way media and entertainment services are accessed by the consumers.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury USA Inc., Factom Inc., GuardTime,AS, Auxesis Group, Nyiax Inc., MetaX, BTL Group and others.

Global Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market on the basis of Types are:

Bitcoin

Ripple

Ethereum

R3 Corda

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market is segmented into:

Content Security

Licensing and Rights Management

Smart Contract

Pay

Digital Advertising

Online Game

Other

Regional Analysis For Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Scope of the Report:

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Blockchain In Media And Entertainment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analysed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

