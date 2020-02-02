Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Digital Currency Group, Bitfury Group

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment industry situations. According to the research, the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market.

global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market was valued at USD 53.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4,584 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 73.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market include:

IBM

Microsoft

AWS

Digital Currency Group

Bitfury Group

Factom

Guardtime

Accenture

SAP