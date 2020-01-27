Blockchain Finance Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 34.9% During 2020 – 2025 | IBM, Citi Bank, Ripple, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Rubix by Deloitte, Oracle

Global Blockchain Finance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Blockchain Finance market will register a 34.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10360 million by 2025, from $ 3131.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Blockchain Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.

Block chain finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on. Other segements include Proof of equity and exchange stock exchange，Financial audit，loyalty and rewards.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Citi Bank, Ripple, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Rubix by Deloitte, Oracle, Oklink,AWS, Nasdaq Linq, Tecent, Huawei, Baidu, ELayaway, JD Financial, Ant Financial, SAP, Qihoo 360, HSBC, Bitspark

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blockchain Finance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Segmentation by Application:

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain Finance market size by key regions/countries, type and application.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Finance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain Finance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Blockchain Finance Key Players

4 Blockchain Finance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Blockchain Finance

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 IBM

10.1.1 IBM Company Information

10.1.2 Blockchain Finance Product Offered

10.1.3 IBM Blockchain Finance Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 IBM Latest Developments

10.2 Citi Bank

10.2.1 Citi Bank Company Information

10.2.2 Blockchain Finance Product Offered

10.2.3 Citi Bank Blockchain Finance Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Citi Bank Latest Developments

10.3 Ripple

10.3.1 Ripple Company Information

10.3.2 Blockchain Finance Product Offered

10.3.3 Ripple Blockchain Finance Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Ripple Latest Developments

10.4 Accenture

