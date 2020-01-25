Blockchain cryptocurrency Adopted by Turkish Town

Erhan Kahraman wrote in Coin telegraph that Konya, which is the city of the world’s most renowned poet Rumi, may not come into the brain when conversing about technology, particularly blockchain and cryptocurrencies. As being one of the foremost cultural centers in Turkey, Konya is famous because of its rich past, exquisite mosques and historical sites.

But that hasn’t stopped the town of Anatolia from putting up its own & ldquo;Science and Technology Valley,” under the Konya Science Center umbrella and generating a team to place on blockchain to services of the civic.

This Turkish town is looking for methods to come up with a “City Coin” and also create a blockchain-based financing ecosystem round it.

Coin telegraph extended out to Doctor Ali Osman Cibikdiken, Who’s the Konya Science and Technology Valley mind, about the growth of the so-called “City Coin” strategy. Cibikdiken, who also operates to various projects of True Feedback, said that was to seek for ways for financing social programs in utilizing blockchain’s technology.

The strategy would enable investors along with the government to achieve the book finance for social aid on the blockchain. The city targets to debut a

