Blockchain Applications In Healthcare Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2019 – 2027 | IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Gem, Chronicled, iSolve, Hashed Health, Patientory

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is expected to reach USD +829 million by 2027 from USD +36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of +72% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2027.

Blockchain technology is nowadays acknowledged for having a revolutionary impact on healthcare forcing its digitalization and transformation. It is taking place worldwide with the most outstanding projects of blockchain technology in healthcare to be discussed below. If you have ever wondered where to hire a blockchain developer for your healthcare startup, it’s time to boost your search, since the blockchain technology is taking its place in the development of modern health industry all over the world.

Key Players of Global Blockchain Applications In Healthcare Market:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Guardtime (Estonia), PokitDok (US), Gem (US), Chronicled (US), iSolve (US), Hashed Health (US), Patientory (US), Factom (US), Proof.Work (UK), SimplyVital Health (US), FarmaTrust (UK), Blockpharma (France), and Medicalchain (UK).

Blockchain Applications In Healthcare Market, By Component

Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Blockchain Applications In Healthcare Market By Deployment Model

Services

Non-Financial Sector

North America (United States, Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The Blockchain Applications In Healthcare Market has demonstrated an increasing need to alter the policies that are being currently used by the players so as to exhibit commercial capacities of the manufacturers, distributors and the vendors. Majorly the players are increasing their investments in research and development activities so that they can stay ahead of the accountability and profit generation curve. The report also includes the major prevailing trends, drawbacks that the industry is currently witnessing and the opportunities that the future holds for the investors and the shareholders.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Blockchain Applications In Healthcare Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2027

