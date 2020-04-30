Bladder Evacuators Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2025

Bladder evacuator is a device used to perform catheter irrigation, tissue collection, and/or straining functions during transurethral prostate or bladder surgery. Bladder evacuator is made of semi-transparent polyphenols and polyvinyl chloride materials. The evacuator is sold in a sterile, peel-open package and is intended for one-time use only. Companies or manufacturers have introduced reusable bladder evacuators made of glass that can be used during transurethral prostate and bladder surgery.

Its unique design and easy handling features ensure better functional ability. These factors are expected to increase demand for these device in laboratories in the near future. However, currently, bladder evacuator devices with syringe are designed to process the pain free surgical procedures, which may be used as an alternative to urinary or bladder surgical procedures.

Rise in prevalence of bladder cancer and urinary infection, surge in geriatric population leading to high infection rate of urinary tract, growing applications of the bladder evacuator technique in various urinary or prostrate surgeries are major factors expected to drive the bladder evacuators market during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursements and technologically advanced designs introduced by manufacturers such as evacuator attached with syringe are likely to boost the growth of the bladder evacuators market during forecast period. However, rise in surgical cost and side effects of urinary bladder surgery are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Bladder evacuators are made up of three different types of material used for different urologic surgeries. Polyvinyl chloride and polypropylene bladder evacuators are currently the most widely adopted devices. However, promising results of bladder evacuators in various urologic surgeries and rise in clinical studies on prostate cancer is increasing the adoption of glass bladder evacuators and are expected to drive the products material type segment in the next future. Applications of bladder evacuators include urinary bladder surgery and prostrate surgery. Urinary bladder surgery uses bladder evacuators for evacuating irrigation solutions, blood clots, tissue collection, and straining functions. Various clinical trials are under way for the application of bladder evacuator technique in the treatment of other major surgical procedures.

In terms of region, the global bladder evacuators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market from 2017 to 2025, owing to increase in geriatric patient population suffering from urinary disorders, growing number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, rise in demand for new and advanced bladder evacuators, and favorable reimbursement policies for surgery. Moreover, increase in incidence of bladder cancer is likely to augment the market in North America during the forecast period.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, about 79,030 new cases of bladder cancer are projected to be reported in the U.S. alone. Bladder cancer accounts for nearly 5% of all new cancers in the U.S. This along with increase in approvals for different surgical procedures for bladders by surgeons develops wide opportunities for the market players to operate the bladder evacuators in the North America region. However, rise in incidence of prostate cancer surgeries in Asia Pacific and increase in health care expenditure are expected to drive the bladder evacuators market in Asia Pacific from 2017 to 2025.

Key players operating in the global bladder evacuators market include MEDpro Medical, Medi-Tech Devices, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, and C.R. BARD.