According to a publication by the Economic Research branch analyzed that the sum of mortgage debt reduced drastically between 2008 and 2013. Additionally, the data indicated a minimal economic growth and reluctance by the citizens in homeownership. However, in 2014, the mortgage debt peaked and eventually yielding to a higher level compared to 2008.

On the other hand, proper stock market management is needed in the stock exchange market. In the 2007 stock market downfall, mortgage debt was believed to be the root cause of the predicament. Additionally, the Federal reserves removed the interest rates for financial institutions resultantly causing banks to loan excess money to individuals, organizations and ambitious homeowners who failed to meet creditworthiness. Eventually, the unstable mortgages resulted in the collapse of the Lehman Brothers in 2008 resulting in a great major recession.

Furthermore, analysts and economists have noted other major pointers that may result in a recession soon. For example, an inverted yield curve proves a great source of recession. Likewise, in the previous years, since 1950, all nine main recessions were due to an inverted or negative yield curve. Economists further note that in 2019,

Read more at Bitcoin experiences successful investment as US Mortgage Debt surpasses 2008 stages.