Biosurgery Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, C.R. Bard, Cohera Medical Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL), Hemostasis

The Biosurgery market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

Biosurgery Market was valued at USD 10.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Biosurgery Market include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

C.R. Bard

Cohera Medical Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL)

Hemostasis

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. Kg. (Getinge Group)