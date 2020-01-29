Biostimulants Market Report 2020-2030: Emerging Trends, Key Players, Types, Application, Trends And Growth Factors

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to provide ample scope for the growth of the biostimulants market, as the agriculture sector in the region is witnessing a paradigm shift on account of the adoption of advanced farming practices. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for biostimulants in the region. Besides, government support and increased focus of farmers on enhancing yield per hectare are the factors propelling the demand for biostimulants in the APAC region.
Some of the key factors boosting the market growth are the growing focus on sustainable agriculture, increasing middle-class population, and rising awareness among farmers on the importance of using biostimulants for plant growth and crop quality. according to the research report published by P&S Intelligence
Advancements in agricultural techniques and increasing awareness on non-chemical products are supporting the demand for biostimulants in developing economies, such as APAC and Latin America (LATAM). While the biostimulants market in North America is projected to grow steadily, the market in the Middle Eastern and Africa (MEA) region is expected to witness a significant growth rate on account of the rapid growth in the agriculture industry in the region.
Some of the key players in the global biostimulants market are Omex Agrifluids Ltd., Acadian Seaplants Limited, Valagro S.p.A., Trade Corporation International, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Micromix Plant Health Limited, BASF SE, Koppert B.V., and Isagro S.p.A.
BIOSTIMULANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Active Ingredients
- Humic Substance
- Fulvic Acid
- Seawood Extracts
- Amino Acid
- Vitamins
- Others
By Crop Type
- Row Crops
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Turf & Ornamentals
- Others
By Application
- Foliar
- Soil
- Seed
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East
- Africa
- Others