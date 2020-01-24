Biosensors Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Biosensors market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Biosensors market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Biosensors market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Biosensors market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Biosensors market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Biosensors market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Biosensors market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

What tactics are being utilized by the Biosensors market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Biosensors market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Biosensors market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Biosensors across the globe?

Key Trends

The global market for biosensors is expanding at a healthy clip driven by a number of factors. At the forefront are the rising instances of diabetes and the growing pool of elderly people. Other factors bolstering the market are the rising instances of chronic and other lifestyle-related diseases, growing demand for point of care testing, and rising applications of biosensors in different industries.

Proving counterproductive to the market, on the other hand, are the stringent norms and issues pertaining to reimbursement policies.

Global Biosensors Market: Market Potential

The global market for biosensors holds a lot of potential and is predicted to expand at a good pace in the foreseeable future. It finds application in home diagnostics, environmental monitoring, point of care, research labs, food and beverages industry, and in biodefense. Among them, the point-of-care is a key application segment which can be further divided into infectious diseases, glucose monitoring, pregnancy and fertilizer testing, cardiac markers, blood gas and electrolytes, cholesterol tests, etc. Of them, cardiac markers are most sought after and will see several developments on account of numerous innovations making them more effective. The rising instances of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) which need to be diagnosed promptly, will also drive growth in the market.

Besides, glucose biosensors that help to track changes in glucose concentration and thus maintain normal blood glucose levels, hold out a lot of potential on account of the increasing prevalence of diabetes. With more cutting-edge glucose biosensors, the market potential is slated to grow further.

Apart from the existing applications, extensive research and development are revealing new uses of biosensors which are primed to revolutionize the market. Doctors, for example, are trying to leverage wearable biosensor technology to predict behavioral patterns in autistic people and thus prevent them from doing harm to themselves as well as others.

Global Biosensors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific is slated to expand at a cracking pace on account of the rising number of people afflicted with diabetes and efforts by governments in the nations to boost healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries. Glucose monitors, in which biosensors are used, enjoy maximum demand in Asia Pacific.

North America is another key biosensor market in terms of size on account of alarming increase in instances of obesity, diabetes, and various lifestyle-related diseases.

Global Biosensors Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global market for biosensors, the report profiles players such as Abbott Point of Care Inc., Medtronic, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, LifeScan, Inc., LifeSensors Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Acon Laboratories Inc., Universal Biosensors, Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation (PKC), Bayer Healthcare AG, Biacore, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosensors International Ltd., Ercon, Inc., DuPont, and Sysmex Corporation. The report analyses their product offerings, key strategies, sales and revenues, and prospects going forward.

