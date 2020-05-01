Bioresorbable Implants Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Volume and Value, Manufacture, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Greater consistency and momentum always keeps up the Esticast Research and Consulting research reports trending and far more reachable to the client. The research report keeps the testimonials across the world based on classifications, conjectures, the technology that is showcased by makers, type, applications, and local. The report further presents the data on percentage volume and market share value by players, by product type, applications, regions, and also price variations.

About Bioresorbable Implants Market

The global bioresorbable implants market is experiencing a favorable growth trend, as it holds an upper hand over the traditional titanium implants. The ability of bioresorbable implants to dissolve within the body without the requirement for surgical removal is catalyzing the adoption of such implants in the healthcare sector. Bioresorbable implants have started to gain traction in various applications ranging from the orthopedic implants to veterinary applications. Bioresorbable polymers are the widely used materials for the manufacturing of implants as they easily dissolve in a biological system. However, the risk of polymer implants being broken due to the application of high pressure, has led to the advent of bioresorbable metals such as magnesium alloys. The high tensile strength of magnesium alloy implants protects it from breaking under high mechanical pressure. Moreover, the natural occurrence of magnesium in the human body makes it both a bioresorbable and a biocompatible implant. The surging cases of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population across the globe are the major determinants boosting the growth of bioresorbable implant market. According to the data revealed by the United Nations, in 2017, nearly 13 % of the global population comprised of people aged 60 years and above. This figure is expected to increase annually at a rate of 3%. With the rising elderly population across the globe, the need for bioresorbable implants is also expected to rise.

Market Overview

Important facts about the Bioresorbable Implants market report

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the report include:

Bioretec

DePuy Synthes

Biomet

Stryker

Medtronic

Nu Vasive

Smith & Nephew

Market Segmentation

Based on types, the global Bioresorbable Implants market is primarily split into

By Material type

Metals

Magnesium

Iron

Zinc

Polymers

PGA (polyglycolic acid)

PLA (polylactic acid)

PDS (polydioxanone)

Self-reinforcing (SR)

Based on application, the global Bioresorbable Implants market is primarily split into

Stents

Orthopedics

Others

Market Synopsis

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 8 chapters:

Chapter 1 , to describe Bioresorbable Implants market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope

, to describe Bioresorbable Implants market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope Chapter 2 , defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources.

, defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources. Chapter 3 , to explain the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis

, to explain the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis Chapters 4, 5, and 6 to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2020 to 2016.

to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2020 to 2016. Chapter 7 , describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

, describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2020 – 2026. Chapter 8, to profile the top manufacturers of Bioresorbable Implants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bioresorbable Implants in 2016, 2017, and 2020.

