Biorefinery Market Insights (2020-2030)by Industry Volume, Opportunities, Key Trends, Type, Product Analysis and Application

The factors driving the growth of the global market include government initiatives and increasing pressure for environmental sustainability, need for geopolitical energy security, technological advancements and increasing investment in the biorefinery market, and increasing need for energy independence.

The global biorefinery market is at its nascent form. Currently, there are very few large scale biorefineries, as compared to conventional petroleum-based refineries across the globe. Hence, the massive unexplored biorefinery market across the world is expected to attract more investors and new players to explore the potential of the market. Moreover, the high rate of depletion of fossil fuels is creating demand for sustainable and ecofriendly energy source, thus providing abundant opportunities for the major players in the global market.

Biorefinery facilitate the conversion of different bio-based feedstocks into several useful products, such as energy, chemicals, and materials. The different processes used for the conversion of biomass into energy and other products are thermochemical processes, biochemical processes, chemical processes and mechanical processes.

