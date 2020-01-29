Biopsy Devices Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI's publication of the Biopsy Devices Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Biopsy Devices and the considerations involved in implementation.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Biopsy Devices
  • What you should look for in a Biopsy Devices solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Biopsy Devices provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Bard Inc.
  • Leica Biosystems
  • Dickinson and Company
  • Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc.
  • Fujifilm Medical Systems
  • Veran Medical Technologies
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • MDxHealth
  • Medtronic
  • Argon Medical Devices Inc.
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  •  By Device Type (Breast biopsy devices, Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices, Soft tissue biopsy devices, Bronchial biopsy devices, Gynecological biopsy devices, Robotic biopsy devices, and Other devices), By Imaging Technology (CT scan, Stereotactic-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and Others)
  • By Application (Breast biopsy, Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy, Prostate, Liver, Lung, Kidney, Gynecological, and Others)
  • By End-User (Diagnostics and Hospitals)
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

