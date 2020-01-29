Biopsy Devices Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Biopsy Devices Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Biopsy Devices and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Biopsy Devices , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Bard Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Dickinson and Company

Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Veran Medical Technologies

Boston Scientific Corporation

MDxHealth

Medtronic

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Device Type (Breast biopsy devices, Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy devices, Soft tissue biopsy devices, Bronchial biopsy devices, Gynecological biopsy devices, Robotic biopsy devices, and Other devices), By Imaging Technology (CT scan, Stereotactic-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, and Others)

(Breast biopsy, Gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy, Prostate, Liver, Lung, Kidney, Gynecological, and Others) By End-User (Diagnostics and Hospitals)

(Diagnostics and Hospitals) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

