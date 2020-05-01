Biometrics As A Service Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Biometrics As A Service Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Biometrics As A Service market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Biometrics As A Service market.

About Biometrics As A Service Market

Adoption of biometrics has grown exponentially over last few years. Biometrics have been proved to be a faster, more efficient, and securer method as compared to traditional identification practices like ID cards, access cards, PINs and passwords. Modern biometric systems have capability to get adjoined with the information systems and the network. They can share data with a remote server having centralized biometric database over the internet. This ability enables biometrics to be offered as a service over the internet. Moreoevr, increasing applications within finance industry would also help the market to grow further. For instance, AimBrain Solutions Ltd. has received $5.1 million funding for expansion of its Biometrics-as-a-service (BaaS) for financial services businesses. Rising usage of mobile devices and increasing demand for cost-effective BaaS solutions are prime factors driving the growth of global baas market. Further, need for enhanced security for organizations and evolutions of e-voting in government sector will also fuel the market growth. Security and privacy of biometric data and limited availability of cloud-based biometric solutions are major factors restraining the market growth. Growing demand of BaaS in ecommerce and emergence of mobile cloud-based biometrics is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in upcoming years. According to Cisco Systems, Inc., by 2016, almost 56% of enterprises are expected to store mission-critical workloads and applications on the public cloud platform.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Biometrics As A Service Market Research Report include

Accenture

Aware Inc.

Certibio

Fujitsu

Hypr Corp.

Iritech

Leidos

M2sys

Ot-Morpho

Smilepass Ltd

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.

Regions Covered in the Global Biometrics As A Service Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Biometrics As A Service Industry Types:

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Biometrics As A Service Industry Applications:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Defense and Government

Healthcare

Travel

Retail

Education

Media

Others

