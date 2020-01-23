Biomethane Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the Global Biomethane Market
Competitive Assessment
Regional Assessment
End-use Industry
segmentation includes current and forecast demand for industrial waste management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual size of the industrial waste management market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global industrial waste management market has been analyzed in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on service, waste type, and type of industrial waste management market. Market revenue and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial waste management market. Key players operating in the industrial waste management market include Stericycle, Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Sembcorp Industries, Veolia, Suez, Reclay Group, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd., Clean Harbors, Inc., and SA Waste. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The global industrial waste management market has been segmented as follows:
Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Service
- Collection
- Recycling
- Landfill
- Incineration
Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Waste Type
- Agriculture Waste
- Construction & Demolition
- Manufacturing Waste
- Chemical Waste
- Mining Waste
- Oil & Gas Waste
- Nuclear Waste
- Power Plant Waste
- Others (Renewable Industry, Water Industry, etc.)
Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Type
- Hazardous
- Non-hazardous
Global Industrial Waste Management Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Romania
- Hungary
- Slovakia
- Baltic States
- Bulgaria
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of industrial waste management Service across the globe
- Industrial waste management service prices are highly dependent on the type of service, i.e. recycling, landfill, and incineration
- Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of industrial waste management. The region constitutes more than 50% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.
- Of late, concerns related to management of industrial waste have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the industrial waste management business.
