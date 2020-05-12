Biomedical Pressure Sensors Market Advance Technology and New Innovations 2020

Global Biomedical Pressure Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Biomedical Pressure Sensors including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Biomedical Pressure Sensors investments from 2020 till 2024.

The global biomedical pressure sensors market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.63%, over the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

The Global Biomedical Pressure Sensors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like FISO Technologies Inc., RJC Enterprises LLC, All Sensors Corporation, Opsens,Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc among others.

Scope of the Report

Biomedical pressure sensors are used in applications that target three major respiratory disorders: asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sleep apnoea. They are used in both diagnostic types of equipment, for measuring the pressure of air expelled from the lungs, along with therapeutic equipment, such as, oxygen therapy equipment, nebulizers, and ventilators.

Key Market Trends:

Fitness and Wellness Application Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Wearable and implantable devices or electronics have rapidly entered the area of digital health in various biomedical applications, including monitoring, tracking, and recording aiming for the improvement of fitness and wellness which is penetrating the adoption of a different biomedical pressure sensor device.

– For instance, Tajitsu et al. implemented a piezoresistive pressure sensor in a wristband for HR monitoring which monitors the pressure variation in the radial artery causes mechanical stress on the piezoelectric layer, resulting in potential variation across the electrodes.

– As the government is also putting more efforts into fitness and environmental purity, many renowned companies are putting effort to come out with new healthy fitness products to create a healthy environment.

– In March 2019, Fitbit has launched a ‘Fitbit Versa Lite Edition’ which has relative SpO2 pressure sensor, that has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea.

