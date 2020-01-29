Biomass Pellet Market Report 2020-2030: Emerging Trends, Key Players, Types, Application, Trends And Growth Factors

The biomass pellets market in Europe is expected to maintain its growth rate, which is mainly driven by various subsidies and legislation. The incentives for biomass conversion in the U.K. are aimed at encouraging infrastructural development. The price of carbon is getting increased, thus making it very expensive to burn coal. As a result, the U.K. power producers are expected to continuously move towards biomass production. This is expected to support the growth of the European biomass pellets market.

The factors driving the growth of the global market include low GHG emission from biomass, increased government initiatives for renewable technologies, need for constant energy supply and massive untapped biomass potential.

The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and global warming caused by their usage has shifted the global interest from conventional energy to green energy. The different governments across the globe have initiated several schemes in the form of incentives, grants and subsidy to promote and encourage the generation of renewable energy.

The new government policies are encouraging the development of renewable energy sources for power generation. This is expected to be one of the major growth drivers for biomass power generation during the forecast period. Moreover, preferential tariffs, CDM revenue, Renewable Purchase Obligations and Renewable Energy Certificates for biomass projects are an attractive investment option, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

GLOBAL BIOMASS PELLET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Heat Sector

Power Sector

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region