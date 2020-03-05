Biomass Power Generation Market 2020 Outlook on Size, Trends And Key Player Report

The Business Research Company’s Biomass Electric Power Generation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global biomass electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $33.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.48% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% to nearly $46.5 billion by 2023.

The biomass electric power generation market consists of sales of electricity generated using biomass and related services for household and commercial purposes. Biomass gasification refers to a process that involves the burning of biomass for the generation of producer gas or syngas for production of electricity. Producer gas is a combustible gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen.

The growing competition from alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, geothermal is expected to limit the biomass electric power generation market. Unlike, wind power plants, biogas plants are affected by cold climates. The digesters in a biogas plant requires heat energy to maintain a constant biogas supply.

Executive Summary Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Characteristics Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Size And Growth Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Regional And Country Analysis

Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Trends And Strategies Biomass Electric Power Generation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the biomass electric power generation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the biomass electric power generation market are Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Acciona Sa, Dong Energy A/S, Acciona Sa, Ameresco Inc., E.On Se, Graanul Invest Group and RWE Innogy.

