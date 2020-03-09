Biologics Market |Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Biologics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The biologics industry comprises companies manufacturing biological products. Biological products include a wide range of products such as vaccines, allergenics, somatic cells, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins. Biologics can be composed of sugars, proteins, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. These products are isolated from natural sources such as human, animal, and microorganisms by biotechnological methods and other cutting-edge technologies.

Biologics are used in the treatment of chronic disease conditions and unlike small molecules, the number of biosimilars (generic version of biologics) are less. This gives the monopoly to biologics and the manufacturers to state high price in the market.

Biological drugs are highly sensitive and dependent on the conditions in which they are manufactured and handled. They tend to aggregate during the production and purification process and quality control plays an important part in the manufacture of these drugs. Even minor differences in the production process can generate variations in the resulting protein, potentially leading to catastrophic results.

Biologics are being widely used to provide effective treatment for many complex diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease that have limited treatment options. There has been a significant advance in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who do not respond to traditional disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. The key biologics used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include Abatacept (Orencia), Adalimumab (Humira), Anakinra (Kineret), Infliximab (Remicade), and Rituximab (Rituxan).

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the biologics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the biologics market are Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AbbVie, Amgen, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Pfizer.

