Biogas & Biomethane Market 2020 Industry by Type (Fermentation, Gasification), by Application (Power Generation, Automotive, Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2026

The Biogas & Biomethane Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Biogas & Biomethane market are growing concern towards environment protection & emission reduction and increase in adoption due to production efficiency.

In addition, increasing demand across automotive industry is also a major factor which exerts positive influence in the market growth of biogas and biomethane. Several impurities in biogas and effects of weather condition on biogas production are the major restraining factor of global Biogas & Biomethane market. Biogas is a type of biofuel that is naturally produced from the decomposition of organic waste. When organic matter such as food scrap, and animal waste, breakdown in an anaerobic environment they release a mixture of gases, primarily methane and CO2. Whereas, biomethane is a naturally occurring gas which is produced by the so-called anaerobic digestion of organic matter such as dead animal and plant, manure, sewage, organic waste etc. Biogas and Biomethane offers various benefits such as they are eco-friendly, reduces soil and water pollution, reduction of emissions, enhanced self-sufficiency trough availability of on-site diesel replacement, produces organic fertilizer, enhancement of local infrastructure & employment, enhances fuel diversity & security of energy supply and reducing dependence on fossil fuel.

The major market player included in this report is:

Gasrec Ltd.

EnviTech Biogas AG

Planet Biogas Global GmbH

CNG Services Ltd.

SGN

Future Biogas Limited

VERBIO

MagneGas

Gazasia Ltd.

Biogas Products Ltd.

Schmack Carbotech GmbH

SoCalGas

ETW ENERGIETECHNIK GMBH

ORBITAL

J V Energen

The regional analysis of Global Biogas & Biomethane Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand from the automotive sector. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Biogas & Biomethane market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for electricity and increasing consumption of biogas in developing countries such as China, India and South Korea.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

By Type:

 Fermentation

 Gasification

By Application:

 Power Generation

 Automotive

 Residential

Target Audience of the Global Biogas & Biomethane Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Our Other Reports-

