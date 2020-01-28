Biofuels Market Analysis and Forecast Study for2018 – 2028

Biofuels Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Biofuels industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Biofuels manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Biofuels market covering all important parameters.

Notable Development

The transportation sector around the world sees a vast revenue stream in the commercialization of biofuels. The marine industry is no stranger to the huge benefits that biofuels adoption bring toward decarbonizing emissions. More importantly, it serves the industry to comply with new regulations on reducing the sulfur content from its fuels. The business proposition paves way to global players in the biofuels market to ink partnership deals and enter collaborations. CMA CGM Group, a France-based container transportation and shipping company, has recently in 2019 announced that it has entered into partnership with Shell to allow it to use the latter’s biofuels in several of its fleets. The biofuel made from cooking oil is expected to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 80%, a compelling proposition fueling their interest in products in biofuels market.

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) in its recent initiatives has already attracting interest of investors in the biofuels market. In one of its recent reports, the SSI has projected a promising potential of biofuels in attaining the greenhouse gas reduction targets for the marine industry. Another area that will help producers realize more revenues is increasing the blend percentage of biofuels.

Meanwhile, the biofuels market is moving ahead in the path to commercialization of next-generation fuels on the back of a consistent policy thrust. The governments in developing economies have included biofuels in their regulatory framework. The Cabinet in the Africa has among other things come out with a feedstock protocol in consolidating efforts to integrate biofuels in their energy framework. Further, it is finalizing on biofuels subsidy mechanism to support farmers and manufacturers.

Global Biofuels Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America and Europe have proved to increasingly lucrative for biofuel commercialization. Favorable government mandates and advances in biofuel conversion process in countries such as the U.S., China, and in numerous economies in Europe have imparted a large momentum to pace of adoption. Further, North America and Asia Pacific have recently been witnessing slew of research initiatives in finding novel processes and ingredients for second-generation biofuels, notably producing drop-in fuels from organic waste.

