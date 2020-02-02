Biofertilizers Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Novozymes A/S, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, LallemandInc

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Biofertilizers Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Biofertilizers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Biofertilizers market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Biofertilizers players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Biofertilizers industry situations. According to the research, the Biofertilizers market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Biofertilizers market.

Global Biofertilizers Market was valued at USD 952.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3567.80 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Biofertilizers Market include:

Novozymes A/S

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

LallemandInc

National Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

T.Stanes& Company Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers