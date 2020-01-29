Biodiesel Market Anticipated To Grow At An Exponential Rate In The Near Future

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Biodiesel Market by Source (Vegetable Oil, Animal Fats, Recycled Cooking Oil, and Others), Blend (B2, B5, B20, and B100), and End-use Industry (Automotive, Aviation, Marine, Agriculture, Power Generation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The global market size of Biodiesel is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global biodiesel market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Renewable Energy Group Inc., Crimson Renewable Energy LLC., Caramuru, Minnesota Soybean Processors, Flint Hills Resources, Neste Oil Rotterdam, Enerkem, and Green Fuels Ltd. Major players have acquired various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, agreements, expansions and new product launches to create a strong consumer base in the market. For instance, in 2018, Renewable Energy Group Inc. launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel, a blend of biodiesel and renewable diesel. This product launch helped Renewable Energy Group Inc. to expand its product portfolio range and strengthen its brand name in the global market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The market size has been analyzed across all regions

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

The report outlines the current biodiesel market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The biodiesel market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Vegetable Oil

Animal Fats

Recycled Cooking Oil

Others (Brown Grease and Tallow)

By Blend

B2

B5

B20

B100

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Aviation

Marine

Agriculture

Power Generation

Others (Mining)

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA

Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Crimson Renewable Energy LLC.

Caramuru

Minnesota Soybean Processors.

Flint Hills Resources

Neste Oil Rotterdam

Enerkem

Green Fuels Ltd.

