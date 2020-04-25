Biodegradable Cups Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027 | Players involves – World Centric, Bio Futura B.V, Genpak, LLC

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the biodegradable cups market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global biodegradable cups market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, which TMR offers through insights and forecasts in the biodegradable cups market report.

Growing Preference of Manufacturers Towards Biodegradable Packaging Products to Boost Market Growth

TMR has found that, growing consumer demand for biodegradable cups translates into potential interest from manufacturers who choose to comply with their customer’s requirements. As fossil fuel reserves are getting depleted, the need for biodegradable packaging presents more of an opportunity and a solution to the problem. Global packaging manufacturers are promoting biodegradable cups that are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages.

Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals has created noteworthy opportunities for biodegradable cup manufacturers to maximize their revenue portfolios. Biodegradable cups are used for various applications, which include food, beverages, and ice cream.

The APAC region is expected to create the highest incremental $ opportunity of ~US$ 76 Mn, with the increase in the number of foodservice outlets. According to the TMR report, the global food industry is expected to capture a considerable market share during the forecast period.