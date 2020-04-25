Biodegradable Cups Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027 | Players involves – World Centric, Bio Futura B.V, Genpak, LLC
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the biodegradable cups market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global biodegradable cups market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, which TMR offers through insights and forecasts in the biodegradable cups market report.
Growing Preference of Manufacturers Towards Biodegradable Packaging Products to Boost Market Growth
TMR has found that, growing consumer demand for biodegradable cups translates into potential interest from manufacturers who choose to comply with their customer’s requirements. As fossil fuel reserves are getting depleted, the need for biodegradable packaging presents more of an opportunity and a solution to the problem. Global packaging manufacturers are promoting biodegradable cups that are used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages.
Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals has created noteworthy opportunities for biodegradable cup manufacturers to maximize their revenue portfolios. Biodegradable cups are used for various applications, which include food, beverages, and ice cream.
Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73232
The APAC region is expected to create the highest incremental $ opportunity of ~US$ 76 Mn, with the increase in the number of foodservice outlets. According to the TMR report, the global food industry is expected to capture a considerable market share during the forecast period.
- Key manufacturers in the global biodegradable cups market are focusing on expansion through acquisitions and partnerships. In recent years, it has also been observed that, key participants in the biodegradable cups market are increasing their popularity around the globe by expanding their product portfolios and introducing innovative cup technologies.
- In July 2019, Huhtamaki Oyj launched a new product called the Impresso double walled, hot cup, in its existing BioWare™ product range. In March 2018, it acquired a majority of stake in Cup Print, which is an Ireland-based manufacturer of cups.
- In July 2019, Colpac Ltd. worked with Zeus in order to help in the development of an eclectic range of its LeafWARE brand. The product is compostable and fully recyclable. In June 2019, it achieved ISO certification 14001:2015 by driving internal initiatives that reduced environmental footprint. In April 2019, Colpac collaborated with ZA, a brand launched by Pizza Express, to create a sustainable packaging solution that can be easily recycled by consumers.