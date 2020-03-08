Biobank Market 2020 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Biobank Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The biobanks market consists of sales of biological specimens such as blood products, human tissues, cell lines nucleic acids (DNA, RNA) and other specimens through biorepositories. This market does not include sales generated from the sale of blood to be used for transfusions to treat medical conditions or of statistical information such as age, gender, diet and lifestyles which biobanks collect.

Increase in genomic and proteomic research is expected to drive the biobank market during the forecast period. Genomics involves the study of all genes and proteomics is a study of a set of proteins. Biobanks consist of bio specimens required during the genomic and proteomic research. It aids in identification of genomic variations associated with the diseases.

The new law states that only necessary data should be collected and held for a short time. Also, a Data Protection Officer (DPO) is required for monitoring large volumes of data. These regulatory policies are expected to be a major restraint on the biobanks market in the forecast period.

The top opportunities in the global biobanks market will arise in the USA, where the market will gain $4,543 million in annual sales between 2018 and 2023, in China, where it will put on $3,488 million and globally, where the blood products segment will accrue $10,385 of extra revenues in that period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the biobanks market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the biobanks market are Japanese Red Cross Society, American Red Cross, Canadian Blood Services, Biobank Graz, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank.

