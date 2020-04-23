Bio-Fertilizers Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Bio-Fertilizers Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Bio-Fertilizers market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Bio-Fertilizers Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Bio-Fertilizers Market

Agri Life, Ajay Bio-Tech (India), Antibiotice, Biomax.

The Global Bio-Fertilizers Market reached USD 1106.4 Million in 2016 and is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Bio-fertilizer is a substance that consists of living microorganisms, which help in the growth of plant by increasing the supply of nutrients to it. An increase in the use of bio-fertilizers is expected to reduce the demand for chemical fertilizers and pesticides as they hamper the health of the soil.

Key Market Trends

North America is slated to account for a leading share of 28.7% by 2024 in the bio-fertilizers market. The growth in the region is anticipated to be fostered by increasing demand for organic food products. Besides, encouragement by the government to adopt advanced agricultural techniques is also expected to positively impact the growth of bio-fertilizers market in the North America. U.S. and Canada are the prominent markets in the region.

Latin America is expected to showcase modest growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024 by registering a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to account for USD 598.3 Million by 2024 from USD 183.7 Million in 2016. Factors such as increasing need for high agricultural yield in order to meet increasing population demands signals promising growth for Latin America bio-fertilizers market. Global bio-fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of product type into nitrogen-fixing, phosphate-solubilizing, potash-mobilizing and others (zinc, boron or sulphur-solubilizing).

Nitrogen-Fixing segment (72.8% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of bio-fertilizers across the globe. Further, global nitrogen-fixing market is anticipated to reach USD 2,242.4 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 805.7 Million in 2016. Further, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. However, phosphate-solubilizing segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 14.4% during 2017-2024.

The Bio-Fertilizers market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Bio-Fertilizers Market on the basis of Types are:

Nitrogen Fixing Bio-Fertilizers, Phosphate Solubilizing Bio-Fertilizers, Potash Mobilizing Bio-Fertilizers, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Bio-Fertilizers Market is Segmented into :

Fruits and Vegetables, Plantations, Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Others

Regions are covered by Bio-Fertilizers Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Bio-Fertilizers Market

-Changing Bio-Fertilizers market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Bio-Fertilizers market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Bio-Fertilizers Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

History Year: 2014-2018

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

