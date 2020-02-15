Bio Ceramics Market – 2026 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Global Bio Ceramics Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 5.121 at a CAGR of 9.38 %.

Bio ceramics have transformed the field of medicine by giving hope of generating engineered human tissues. There have been great advances in bio ceramics, glasses and glass ceramics, and recently emphasis has shied towards the use of biomaterials especially for bone and dental tissue engineering.

By 2050, the worldâ€™s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 125 million people aged 80 years or older will led to rising incidences of osteoarthritis thereby resulting into increase in bio ceramics consumption for knee and hip joint replacements and implants. Partial joint replacements and minimally invasive techniques cost are expected to open new opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in alumina prices and medical polymers which have properties similar to bio ceramics is expected to limit the industry expansion.

Alumina segment dominated the global bio ceramic market comprising 62% in 2017. Bio-inertness, hardness and high abrasion resistance property has resulted into extensive use of alumina implants for dental and joint applications. Growing demand for biocompatible materials to increase adoption by the patientâ€™s body also to reduce the occurrence of infections post surgery is expected to augment demand for alumina during the forecast period.

Orthopaedic application segment accounted for major share in global bio-ceramic market, due to increasing surgical intervention trend for shoulder, knee, and hip implants. Consumption of bio ceramics for knee and hip joint replacements and implants is increasing due to growth in geriatric population.

Europe accounted for 40% of the global bio ceramic market, in 2017. Demand for dental applications in Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, and France. Changing population statistics in Europe have led to an increase in growing demand for healthcare facilities. Medical advancements has majorly contributed to the increasing use of the bio ceramics in a recent years. North America is the fastest growing region for bio ceramics and depicts enormous potential for growth in the future attributed to the increasing health care expenditure.

Amedica Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc., Bonesupport AB, CamBioceramics, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Ceramtec, Collagen Matrix, CoorsTek, Dentsply Sirona, Doceram Medical Ceramics GmbH, Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials,Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sagemax Bioceramics, Stryker, The Royal DSM Company and Tosoh Corporation are leading palyers involved in the global bio ceramic market.

Scope of the Global Bio ceramics Market:

Global Bio ceramics Market, by Type:

Bioinert

Bioactive

Bioresorbable

Global Bio ceramics Market, by Material:

Alumina

Zirconia

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Sulphate

Carbon

Glass

Global Bio ceramics Market, by Application:

Dental

Orthopaedic

Others

Global Bio ceramics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

