Bio-Acetic Acid Market Analysis and Research Report 2019 to 2024

The Bio-Acetic Acid market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 162.6 million by 2024, from US$ 131.2 million in 2019. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the rising crude oil prices, increasing demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market, and stringent government regulations. On the flip side, the scarcity & social constraints for raw materials, and environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects are some of the factors hampering the growth of the studied market.

Top Companies : Xinyu Sanyang, Tianguan, Godavari, AFYREN, SEKAB, Lenzing, Wacker Chemie, ZeaChem

Bio-based VAM is produced by oxidative addition of bio-based acetic acid (AcOH) to ethylene, in a continuous packed bed reactor containing Pd-Au catalyst, supported on silica and promoted by potassium acetate.

Among all the applications, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) holds the largest market share, owing to the extensive use of VAM in the paints and coatings, textile and adhesives, and sealants market.

The applications of vinyl acetate monomer are mostly mature. Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) copolymers are considered as the strongest growth areas of the VAM market.

The trend of globalization continues, with the addition of production capacity in China. The demand for VAM is consolidating and has shifted to China and other Asian countries, whereas the United States and Western Europe are considered as mature markets.

Grain & Sugar Fermentation

Wood Cellulose Fermentation

Food Industry

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Bio-Acetic Acid Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Bio-Acetic Acid Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

