Biliary Cirrhosis Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2014 – 2020

prominent players are investing in the research and development department for innovative techniques to diagnose and treat the condition of biliary cirrhosis in all the stages. If the treatment is provided at an early stage then the patients can be saved from the pain of liver transplantation and other severe consequences.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Many pharmaceutical companies across the globe are working on advanced and effective therapeutics for the development of global biliary cirrhosis. The research report has provided with some of the prominent players operating in the market which are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lumena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Major types of the Biliary Cirrhosis treatments available in the market are:

Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA)

Corticosteroids

Liver Transplant

Treatment for Itchiness

Major tests for diagnosis of biliary cirrhosis in the market are:

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST)

Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT)

Alkaline Phosphatase

Bilirubin

Cholesterol Level Test

Other Imaging tests (such as Magnetic resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, and Computerized Tomography)

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

