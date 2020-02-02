Bike Sharing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Bluegogo, Dropbike Haven, JCDecaux Group, Lyft, Mobike

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Bike Sharing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Bike Sharing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Bike Sharing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Bike Sharing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Bike Sharing industry situations. According to the research, the Bike Sharing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Bike Sharing market.

Global Bike Sharing Market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Bike Sharing Market include:

Bluegogo

Dropbike Haven

JCDecaux Group

Lyft

Mobike

Neutron Holdings

dba Lime

Ofo

Social Bicycles

Spin