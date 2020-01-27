Biggest Headway in E-books Market to Access Global Industry Players like Amazon, Georg Von Holtzbrinck, Hachette Livre

E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. The emerging formats for publishing e-books are one of the key trends driving the e-books market. Publishers are offering e-books compatible with different eBook readers and devices to significantly drive the popularity of e-books. Publishing formats such as Mobi, EPUB, and KF8 are gaining preference among readers due to the high convenience offered. Also, these online book formats are user-friendly and compatible with several latest electronic devices. The E-books Market is expected to reach CAGR +3% during forecast period 2019-2025.

Top Key Players:

Amazon

Georg Von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

HarperCollins Publishers

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global E-books market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

The report has been drafted by scrutinizing various global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and India to get a better understanding of the various business framework. The analytical tools such as investment return and feasibility analyses have also been employed in this research to determine the market attractiveness. The research report also analyzes the market hierarchy carrying out a SWOT analysis of the key players operating on the global E-books market in order to provide an overall picture of the competitive landscape in the industry and assist the participants to come up with market winning strategies to gain an edge over their peers.

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Fiction e-books

Non-fiction and education e-books

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of E-books for each application, including

Kindle

Phone

Other Devices

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key E-books Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global E-books Market?

This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of E-books are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025.

