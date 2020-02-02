Big Data Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Big Data Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Big Data market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Big Data market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Big Data players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Big Data industry situations. According to the research, the Big Data market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Big Data market.

Global Big Data Market was valued at USD 28.95 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 135.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Big Data Market include:

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Dell

Teradata Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Palantir Technologies

Cloudera

Hitachi

Guavus

1010data

Microsoft Corporation