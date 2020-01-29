Big Data Analytics Tools Market is fixed to achieve compelling CAGR by Leading players: Hadoop, BOARD, Tableau, Domo, Cloudera, Hortonworks |Outlook till 2024

Big Data Analytics Tools Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The Big Data Analytics Tools Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global Big Data Analytics Tools Market Synopsis:

Big Data Analytics Tools Market report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the Big Data Analytics Tools Market report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, the Big Data Analytics Tools presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2024 market shares for each company.

Big data analytics is the procedure, it is utilized to analyse the different and Huge amount of data sets that to uncover unknown correlations, hidden patterns, market trends, customer preferences and most of the important information which makes and help organizations to take business choices dependent on more data from Big data analysis. It is conceivable to process data rapidly and effectively. That contains analysing the data and make use of the result. This makes a lesser effort and more efficient where it is not possible with more traditional business intelligence solutions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Big Data Analytics Tools Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Cloud-based

On Premise

2) Industry Segmentation:

Large Enterprise

Small And Medium Enterprise

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Big Data Analytics Tools Market:

Hadoop, BOARD, Tableau, Domo, Cloudera, Hortonworks, QlikView, TIBCO Spotfire, Google, SAP, Oracle, Vertica, BIRT, Alteryx

Latest Industry news:

Domo (January 16, 2020)

Domo Ranked No. 1 in Dresner 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study

Tied for first out of 13 vendors, Domo recognized for supporting multiple data sources, distributed deployment and supported distributions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah – Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) today announced it has been ranked as the No. 1 (tied) vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Big Data Analytics Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. In its 5th year, the annual report examines end user trends and intentions surrounding big data analytics. Vendor ratings were a determined through an evaluation of vendors infrastructure, distributed deployment, data sources, search, analytics and machine learning, and supported distributions of each vendor, with weighted criteria based on user responses/priorities.

The Domo Business Cloud empowers organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. Domo placed ahead of 11 other vendors in this report, which lists self-service and data integration among the top-five big data technologies and initiatives among users with top use cases being data warehouse optimization and forecasting, followed by customer/social analysis.

“Our comprehensive study examines capabilities and investment plans of suppliers of big data analytics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Industry sentiment remains strong, with 80 percent indicating big data is either ‘critical’ or ‘very important’ and feature/functionality support generally in line with user requirements and priorities.”

