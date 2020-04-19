Bicycle Tubeless Tire Market: The Latest Trends

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Bicycle Tubeless Tire Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and important players/vendors such as Michelin (France), Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Hutchinson (France), Kenda Rubber Industrial Company (Taiwan), Mavic (France), Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. (Taiwan), etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019 – 2025

Bicycle tubeless tire is a general cross-section as a conventional clincher, but without an inner tube. Alternative to the tube a layer in the tire casing or liquid sealant is used to make the tire impermeable to air. Increasing demand for the tubeless tire and rising technological development in the tubeless tire by the various manufacturers has led to significant growth of the bicycle tubeless tire market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increasing Mobility and Sports Bicycle Globally

Growing Bicycle Market in Developing and Developed Countries

Rising Disposable Incomes in the Developing Countries

Market Trend

Increasing Cycling due to Growing Health Consciousness among the People

Restraints

High-Cost Associated with Bicycle Tubeless Tire

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in Research and Development and Modern Design With the Latest Technology

Growing Standard of Living with Luxurious Lifestyles in Developed Economies

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Michelin (France), Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Hutchinson (France), Kenda Rubber Industrial Company (Taiwan), Mavic (France), Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. (Taiwan), Nokian Tyres Oyj (Finland), Kenda Tires (United States) and Schwalbe (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Panaracer Corporation (Japan). Analyst at HTF MI see European Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Bicycle Tubeless Tire market by 2024. Considering Market by Tire Size, the sub-segment i.e. Up to 12 Inch will boost the Bicycle Tubeless Tire market. Considering Market by Sales Channel, the sub-segment i.e. OEMs will boost the Bicycle Tubeless Tire market.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Bicycle Tubeless Tire market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Bicycle Tubeless Tire market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Bicycle Tubeless Tire Manufacturers, Potential Technology Investors, Regulatory & Government Bodies, Downstream Vendors and Other.

This helps us to gather the data related to player’s revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

