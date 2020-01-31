Bicycle Light Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Bicycle Light Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Bicycle Light Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Bicycle Light Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Bicycle Light in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Bicycle Light Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Bicycle Light Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Bicycle Light in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Bicycle Light Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Bicycle Light Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Bicycle Light Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Bicycle Light Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Key players in the global bicycle light market are:

Garmin Ltd.

Cygolite

Cateye Co., Ltd.

GACIRON

Goldmore Co., Ltd.

Lord Benex

Knog

Smart Bike Light

NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Blackburn

Schwinn

Serfas

Lezyne

Sense.

LEDbyLITE

Opportunities for Market Participants

The pollution caused due to the emission from fuel-driven vehicles has increased to a never-before high level in the recent past; this has been capitalized as an opportunity for green solution providers and manufacturers. Bicycle manufacturers and accessories providers can exploit these conditions as an opportunity to expand and increase their business. Eco-friendly modes of transport, such as bicycles, have already gained popularity in European countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and London

Key Developments of Market Participants

In April 2017, Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced the launch of Varia UT800, a high intensity cycling headlight for trail and urban use. The new Varia UT800 automatically adjusts beam intensity to changing ride profile, light conditions, and cyclist speed to extend battery life

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, mounting type, bicycle type and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study are followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the bicycle light market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the bicycle light market and their potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved, from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the bicycle light market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global bicycle light market

In-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major bicycle light market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global bicycle light market

Analysis of the global bicycle light market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key bicycle light market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the bicycle light market

