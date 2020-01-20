Bicycle Light Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Bicycle Light Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Bicycle Light Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Bicycle Light Market.
As per the report, the Bicycle Light Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Bicycle Light , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Bicycle Light Market
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Bicycle Light Market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Bicycle Light Market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Bicycle Light Market:
- What is the estimated value of the Bicycle Light Market in 2019?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Bicycle Light Market?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Bicycle Light Market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Bicycle Light Market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Bicycle Light Market?
Key Players
Key players in the global bicycle light market are:
- Garmin Ltd.
- Cygolite
- Cateye Co., Ltd.
- GACIRON
- Goldmore Co., Ltd.
- Lord Benex
- Knog
- Smart Bike Light
- NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems
- Blackburn
- Schwinn
- Serfas
- Lezyne
- Sense.
- LEDbyLITE
Opportunities for Market Participants
The pollution caused due to the emission from fuel-driven vehicles has increased to a never-before high level in the recent past; this has been capitalized as an opportunity for green solution providers and manufacturers. Bicycle manufacturers and accessories providers can exploit these conditions as an opportunity to expand and increase their business. Eco-friendly modes of transport, such as bicycles, have already gained popularity in European countries such as Denmark, the Netherlands, and London
Key Developments of Market Participants
- In April 2017, Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced the launch of Varia UT800, a high intensity cycling headlight for trail and urban use. The new Varia UT800 automatically adjusts beam intensity to changing ride profile, light conditions, and cyclist speed to extend battery life
Brief Approach to Research
FMI will follow a triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, mounting type, bicycle type and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study are followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.
Key Data Points Covered in the Report
Some of the key data points covered in our report include:
- An overview of the bicycle light market, including background and evolution
- Macroeconomic factors affecting the bicycle light market and their potential
- Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends
- Technology roadmap involved, from inception period to present date
- Detailed value chain analysis of the bicycle light market
- Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global bicycle light market
- In-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major bicycle light market participants
- Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global bicycle light market
- Analysis of the global bicycle light market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key bicycle light market participants
- Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the bicycle light market

