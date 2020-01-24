Bicomponent Fiber Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Bicomponent Fiber market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

key drivers that accelerating the growth of the global biocomponent fiber market in a positive way include:

Rising Awareness about Maintaining Personal Hygiene Fosters Market’s Growth

The rapid use of manmade fibers in the form of biocomponent fiber has significantly raised in variable applications. Growing demand for several effective personal hygiene products among consumers has been a crucial factor throughput responsible for the consistent growth of the global biocomponent fiber market. Rising demand for certain personal hygiene products such as pads, incontinence briefs, and baby diapers is further fueling growth in the global biocomponent fiber market.

Biocomponent fibers are extensively used in several personal hygiene products, owing to its excellent properties such as outstanding insulation, permeability, antibiotic protection, water transmission, and anti-odor characteristics. Besides this, numerous microeconomic factors such as rising household income and burgeoning aging population worldwide are also contributing demand in the global biocomponent fiber market.

Growing Need for Automation in Textile Machinery Fillips Market

The rapid deployment of automated textile machinery in the textile industry helps in enabling lean manufacturing processes through escalating the flow rate of fabrics. Consequently, it aids in expediting and improving the quality as well as cost-competitiveness of the development process related to the textile industry. Such factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global biocomponent fiber market.

Global Bicomponent Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, APAC is expected to dominate over other regions as the region has witnessed the rapid establishment of textile industry. Along with this, the widespread adoption of a wide range of feminine care products as well as baby diapers in countries such as India, China, Japan is the major reason fueling growth of the biocomponent fiber market in this region.

End-users

Personal hygiene

Medical textile

Upholstery

Others

Material Type

PE/PP

PE/PET

Co-PET/PET

Structure Type

Sheath/Core

Side-by-Side

Islands-in-the-Sea

Region

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

For regional segment, the following regions in the Bicomponent Fiber market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

