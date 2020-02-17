Beverage Processing Equipment Market 2026 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Beverage Processing Equipment is accounted for $16.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing inclination of consumers toward health and wellness, increased consumption of alcohol, rising need for pasteurized milk to combat raw milk outbreaks, continuous up gradation in the equipment and machinery are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, increasing costs of power & energy is restraining the market growth.

Beverages processing equipment are used for processing and production of beverages synthesized from various sources and formulations to prepare a range of products such as fruit juices, milk products, aerated drinks, alcoholic liquor and processed water. Beverages processing equipment are generally designed and manufactured according to specifications required to process the beverages type. Beverages processing equipment are regulated by FDA and other similar regulations. Beverages processing equipment manufacturers have to meet stringent regulations implemented by FDA and similar regulatory body owing to health and safety concerns. Further, consumer spending on beverages such as juice, soft drink, bottled water, tea, coffee, beer, wines etc. is continuously increasing primarily driven by increasing disposable income and changing eating habits.

Based on beverage type covered, dairy segment is projected to record the highest market share during the forecast period. The rise in the consumption of dairy beverages has also led to an increase in the demand for processing equipment across regions. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by the growing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks, beer, and flavoured milk. The increasing demand for beverages is further driving the growth of the processing industry market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Beverage Processing Equipment include Alfa Laval, Anderson Engineering, Bevcorp Beverage Equipment, Bucher Industries AG, Columbit, GEA Group, Gerhard Unger, JBT Corporation, KHS GmbH, Krones Group, Mueller Co, Pentair plc, Praj Industries Ltd, SPX Flow Inc and Tetra Pak.

Types Covered:

• Filling and Packaging Equipment

• Raw Material Processing Equipment

Beverages Types Covered:

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Processed Water

• Dairy Based Beverages

• Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Equipment Types Covered:

• Carbonation Equipment

• Brewery Equipment

• Filtration Equipment

• Sugar Dissolvers

• Blenders & Mixers

• Heat Exchangers

• Other Equipment

Applications Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy

• Beverage

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

