Beverage Coolers Market 2019 | Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply & Forecast till 2026

Data Bridge Market Research has announced the addition of new statistical data titled as, Beverage Coolers Market. It is scrutinized with various aspects of the existing industries such as types, size, application, and end-users. Global beverage coolers market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Danby; Electrolux; GE Appliances, a Haier company; LG Electronics; Godrej.com; NewAir and NewAir.com; Whirlpool; Living Direct, Inc.; Magic Chef; Marvel Refrigeration; Vinotemp; WHYNTER LLC; Kalamera, Inc.; Titan Products, LLC; Avanti Products; Perlick Corporation; PepsiCo, Inc.; Sunpentown Inc.; Koolatron CA; Glaros; Smith & Hanks; SUMMIT APPLIANCE and U-Line among others.

Conducts Overall BEVERAGE COOLERS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Less than 200L, 200-500L, 500-1000L, More than 1000L),

Application (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others),

End-Users (Residential, Commercial, Others)

The BEVERAGE COOLERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In April 2019, Godrej.com announced the launch of a portable refrigerating unit for cooling food and beverages. The unit termed as “Qube” is based on thermoelectric technology and has an in-built storage capacity of 30L, although it only provides cooling and not freezing. This initiative is undertaken to reduce the effects of global warming as the technology utilized for cooling is more focused on reducing the use of hydrofluorocarbon

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growth in the consumption of natural-sweetening based drinks and juices is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness & penetration of healthy drinks and their benefits is also expected to augment growth of the market

Lower capacity as compared to commercial refrigerating units is restricting its adoption rate from commercial end-users; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding their operability due to their lack of flexibility and their costing is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Beverage Coolers market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Beverage Coolers market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Beverage Coolers Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Beverage Coolers Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Beverage Coolers Revenue by Countries

10 South America Beverage Coolers Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Beverage Coolers by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

