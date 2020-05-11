Betting Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Betting development in United States, Europe and China.

Betting is the action of gambling money on the outcome of a race, game, or other unpredictable event. Sports bettors place their wagers either legally, through a bookmaker/sportsbook, or illegally through privately run enterprises referred to as “bookies”. The term “book” is a reference to the books used by wagebrokers to track wagers, payouts, and debts.

In 2017, the global Betting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

888 Holdings

Betfair

Bwin.Part

Paddy Power

Unibet

William Hill

Amaya gaming

Bet365 Group

Bet-at-home.com

BetAmerica

Betfred

Betsson

Draft Kings

Fan duel

Gala coral group

Ladbrokes

Sportech

TVG

Twinspires

Watch and Wager

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dogs

Horses

Number

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Casino

Online

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Betting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Dogs

1.4.3 Horses

1.4.4 Number

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Betting Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Casino

1.5.3 Online

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Betting Market Size

2.2 Betting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Betting Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Betting Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Betting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Betting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Betting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Betting Market Concentration Ratio (crchapter five:and HHI)

3.2 Betting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Betting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Betting Market

3.5 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Betting Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Betting Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

