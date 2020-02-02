Beta Glucan Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group), DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG, Ceapro, Bio Origin, Super Beta Glucan (SBG)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Beta Glucan Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Beta Glucan market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Beta Glucan market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Beta Glucan players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Beta Glucan industry situations. According to the research, the Beta Glucan market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Beta Glucan market.

Global Beta Glucan Market was valued at USD 305.40 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 576.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Beta Glucan Market include:

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG

Ceapro

Bio Origin

Super Beta Glucan (SBG)

Immuno Medic

BioSpringer

Angel Yeast Company

Lesaffre Human Care

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera Pharmaceuticals

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group PLC