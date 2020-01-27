Belt Tensioners Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Belt Tensioners Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Belt Tensioners and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Belt Tensioners, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Mubea

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

KMC Automotive

Pricol Limited

Madler GmbH

Toolee Industrial

Nozag AG

NTN Corporation

Dayco

Gates Europe

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global belt tensioners market by type:

Engine Belt Tensioner

Serpentine Belt Tensioner

Global belt tensioners market by application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global belt tensioners market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

