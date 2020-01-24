Behavioral Biometrics Market Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry 2026

The new research report on the Behavioral Biometrics market by Big Market Research provides a basic overview of the market including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology for the forecast period, 2018—2025.

Behavioral Biometrics Market Overview:

The global Behavioral Biometrics Market is segmented based on component, type, deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service.

Depending on type, it is segregated into keystroke dynamics, gait analysis, signature analysis, voice recognition, and others. As per deployment model, it is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Application wise, it is fragmented into identity proofing, continuous authentication, risk & compliance management, fraud detection & prevention, and others. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and SMBs. According to industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global behavioral biometrics market is dominated by key players such as BehavioSec Inc., BioCatch, EZMCOM Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., NuData Security Inc., Plurilock, Samsung SDS, SecuredTouch Inc, and others.

Key Benefits for Behavioral Biometrics Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global behavioral biometrics market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Behavioral Biometrics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Keystroke Dynamics

Gait Analysis

Signature Analysis

Voice Recognition

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Identity Proofing

Continuous Authentication

Risk and Compliance Management

Fraud Detection & Prevention

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry-vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

UK Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA

Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players

BehavioSec Inc. BioCatch EZMCOM Inc. IBM Corporation NEC Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. NuData Security Inc. Plurilock Samsung SDS SecuredTouch Inc.

