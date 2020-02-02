Beer Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Asahi Group Holdings, Budweiser Budvar Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co., Lasco Brewery

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Beer Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Beer market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Beer market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Beer players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Beer industry situations. According to the research, the Beer market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Beer market.

Europe Beer Market was valued at USD 139.44 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 160.58 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.80 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Beer Market include:

Asahi Group Holdings

Budweiser Budvar Brewery

Erdinger Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co.

Lasco Brewery

New Belgium Brewing Company Oettinger Brewery

Radeberger Brewery

SABMiller PLC

Scottish & Newcastle