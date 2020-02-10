Beauty & Personal Care Products Market is Growing Vigorously at a CAGR of +5% by 2019-2026 with Leading Firms – Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Estee Lauder Cos, L Brands, Beiersdorf, Shiseido

The global beauty and personal care products market size is anticipated to reach USD +716 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Report Consultant, registering a CAGR of +5% during the forecast period.

Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Estee Lauder Cos, L Brands Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co Ltd, LVMH, Natura Siberica, Oriflame, Schwarzkopf & Henkel, Chanel, Amore Pacific, Lgcare, Kanabo

Skin Care/Sun Care

Hair Care

Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products

Deodorants/Fragrances

Others

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

E – commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

This report studies the global market size of Beauty & Personal Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beauty & Personal Care Products in these regions.

