Beauty Devices Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- LOreal SA, Panasonic Corporation, Home Skinovations Photomedax, Carol Cole Company, Lumenis The Proctor & Gamble Company

Global Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 27.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 27.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Beauty Devices Market include:

LOreal SA

Panasonic Corporation

Home Skinovations Photomedax

Carol Cole Company

Lumenis The Proctor & Gamble Company

Syneron Medical

TRIA Beauty