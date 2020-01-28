Beacon Market: Trends, Analysis, Market shares, Types, Applications, Key players Forecast 2019-2024

This Beacon Market report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Beacon industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Beacon market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

About Beacon Industry

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Beacon market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Important application areas of Beacon are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Beacon market. The market study on Global Beacon Market 2018 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Beacon Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Aruba Networks Inc, Gimbal, Estimote Inc., Kontakt.io and Radius Networks, Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel beacon lights. For instance, in June 2017, Aruba Networks Inc. has further altered its offerings which uses Internet of Things (IoT), by introducing a location based asset tracking solution in collaboration with its wireless platforms. This can have a positive impact on the beacon offerings of the company. Additionally, in April 2018, Kontakt.io formed a partnership with Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth IoT solution provider to offer enhanced Bluetooth beacon offerings to its customers.

Global Beacon Market

Global Beacon Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Advertising

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Technology

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Beacon Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The scope of Beacon Market report:

— Global market size, supply, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region, including:

Global (Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa],

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

— Industry chain analysis, raw material and end users information

— Global key players’ information including SWOT analysis, company’s financial figures, Laser Marking Machine figures of each company are covered.

— Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.

— Based year in this report is 2019; the historical data is from 2014 to 2018 and forecast year is from 2020 to 2024.

